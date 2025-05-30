NADRA to block SIMs on expired or fake CNICs

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to immediately block the mobile SIMs issued against expired or fake CNICs.

It reports that that in the first phase, SIMs linked to CNICs that expired in 2017 or earlier will be deactivated. Subsequent phases will target invalid CNICs issued after 2017, ensuring that only valid national ID cards are used for SIM registration.

On Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of a ten-storey NADRA Mega Centre in Islamabad’s I-8 Sector. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed very rapidly, with its inauguration slated for June 2026.

During his visit to the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad, Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting and announced major policy decisions. NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar informed the meeting that in collaboration with the PTA, SIMs registered under deceased individuals or holders of expired CNICs are already being blocked. He raised serious concerns about government departments and service providers storing citizens’ biometric data in local databases, exposing sensitive information to misuse and theft.

To counter these threats, Chairman Afsar proposed utilising NADRA’s secure and verified database for facial recognition, particularly to aid citizens facing difficulties with fingerprint verification.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Ministry of Interior to issue instructions to all relevant bodies to stop the separate storage of biometric data. He emphasised that nationwide implementation of facial recognition technology must be ensured by December 31, 2025, with oversight by the Interior Ministry.

He also instructed NADRA to extend its services to 44 underserved tehsils and designated union councils. Naqvi assured that by June 30, 2025, NADRA services will be available in all 31 union councils of Islamabad.

The interior minister ordered a comprehensive assessment in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify high-need regions and countries. He also approved the establishment of regional NADRA offices in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar.

Chairman NADRA briefed on the agency’s outreach, digital transformation, and enhanced service delivery. He noted that critical amendments have been approved by the federal government in the National Identity Card Rules 2002. These include updates to children and family registration certificates to prevent fraud and improve legal clarity.

He told the meeting that a robust identity verification system has been introduced, incorporating facial recognition and iris scanning as supplementary biometrics. He added that collaboration is ongoing with the PTA, FIA, State Bank of Pakistan, SECP, and other stakeholders to address identity fraud, SIM misuse, and biometric discrepancies.