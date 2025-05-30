Railways bridge collapse kills one

A tragic incident occurred at Khanewal Railway Station on Friday morning where a portion of the passenger bridge collapsed, resulting in the death of a railway employee and injuries to a woman. The mishap prompted immediate action from the federal government.

Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, took serious notice of the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. He ordered strict action against those found responsible for the negligence.

Following the minister’s directives, three railway officials were suspended with immediate effect. These include Grade-18 Divisional Engineer Abid Razzaq, Grade-17 Assistant Engineer Raja Yousuf, and Grade-16 Bridge Inspector from Multan, Muhammad Adil.

An inquiry committee has been formed comprising the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, the Inspector General (IG) of Railways, and the Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Lahore to investigate the matter thoroughly. CEO Amir Ali Baloch has already left for Khanewal to oversee the situation personally.

According to the railway spokesperson, the rescue operation at the site has been completed, and reconstruction work on the damaged portion of the bridge will begin soon. Despite the incident, railway traffic continues to run as per schedule.

The minister has assured the public that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible for the structural failure, and steps will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.