37,907 Afghans returned from KP in second phase

In the second phase, as many as 37907 Afghan nationals returned to Afghanistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,906 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders returned to their homeland through various border crossings in the second phase. As many as 20,243 undocumented immigrants were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. Since September 2023, a total of 549,932 refugees have returned to Afghanistan. Yesterday, 606 undocumented immigrants were deported via the Torkham border. The Home Department also reported that 243 Afghan Citizen Card holders were repatriated to their home country.