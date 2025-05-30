CBD Punjab announces grand open auction of NSIT Residencia

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is all set to hold the auction of premium residential plots in NSIT Residencia this June. Building on the momentum of four previously successful auctions, this latest venture marks another bold step forward in the authority’s mission to redefine urban living and development in Punjab.

NSIT City is envisioned as a dynamic urban center comprising three districts IT, Education and Film districts. Located adjacent to DHA Phase 6 and 7.

NSIT Residencia sits at the heart of this transformative zone, making it a strategic and future-ready investment opportunity offering unmatched accessibility to key locations within Lahore. Positioned as the next sought-after address in the provincial capital, NSIT Residencia combines luxury living with smart city infrastructure, providing investors with an exceptional opportunity.

CBD Punjab is offering four premium plots of up to four kanals each in this prime location. The reserve price has been set at PKR 95 million per kanal, with earnest money fixed at PKR 20 million. To ensure greater ease and accessibility for potential buyers, a flexible three-year payment plan has been introduced, making this an attractive prospect for both local and overseas investors. Applications for the auction must be submitted by June 16, 2025.

Commenting about the upcoming auction, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said: “NSIT Residencia is a key part of our vision for a future-ready Punjab. By integrating IT, education and film districts within a single urban ecosystem, we are creating a city of opportunity. This auction is not just a real estate event it’s an invitation to invest in the next chapter of Punjab’s growth story.”

The development of NSIT Residencia is expected to generate a positive ripple effect on the regional economy. From job creation and increased real estate value to improved infrastructure and sustainable urban planning, the auction will contribute significantly to Punjab’s socio-economic advancement.

CBD Punjab continues to lead with forward-thinking initiatives that align with the government’s vision for a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive Punjab. The upcoming auction of NSIT Residencia reflects the authority’s unwavering commitment to building smart, connected, and future-ready urban communities.