India explores partners beyond US to build fighter jet engines: report

India is actively engaging with defence manufacturers from the United Kingdom, France, and Japan to co-develop fighter jet engines, aiming to bolster its defence capabilities amid escalating regional tensions, Bloomberg reported.

This move, seeking to diversify partnerships beyond the United States and address critical capability gaps, comes weeks after Pakistan shot down at least five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets in an aerial combat that involved more than 100 aircraft from both sides and lasted for hours.

The incident has prompted global militaries to study the confrontation, highlighting the evolving nature of aerial combat in the region.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will evaluate proposals from these countries, with an emphasis on technology transfer and intellectual property sharing, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has offered joint production and technology transfer during a recent visit by Indian defence officials to the UK. Similarly, France’s Safran SA has shown a willingness to transfer technology and share intellectual property rights.

Japan has also extended a comparable offer, following a bilateral meeting between India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi earlier this month, focusing on potential collaborations in tank and aero engine development.

India’s pursuit of indigenous defence capabilities has also led to the approval of a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet program.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, spearheaded by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency, aims to modernise the Indian Air Force’s fleet, which currently operates below its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.

The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine stealth fighter, with plans to involve both private companies and public sector undertakings in its development.

In parallel, India has been in discussions with General Electric (GE) since 2023 to jointly produce GE F414 engines.

However, the talks have faced delays, and India imposed penalties on GE last year for severe delays in the delivery of engines that power the country’s locally-made single-jet fighters.

Earlier in February this year, India’s state fighter jet maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said it would start rolling them out once General Electric supplied engines for them. The recent focus on diversifying partnerships and enhancing domestic defence production capabilities underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.