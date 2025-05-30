KP Centre of Excellence holds walk to condem Khuzdar bus attack

The Centre of Excellence, KP, in collaboration with Saidu Medical College, Swat, held a seminar and solidarity walk to condemn the brutal terrorist attack on APS students in Khuzdar. The event aimed to reinforce national unity, social responsibility, and collective resolve against destabilizing forces.

Faculty and students reflected on the recurring tragedies from APS Peshawar to Khuzdar, emphasizing the vital role of academia in building a united, resilient nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General of the Centre for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to combating extremist ideologies through education, awareness, and youth mobilization.

During the solidarity walk, students carried placards with slogans like “Justice for Khuzdar’s Martyred Students – Our Silence is Betrayal,” “We Are APS, We Are Khuzdar – We Will Rise,” and “We Will Not Forget, We Will Not Forgive.” These powerful messages echoed their firm resolve to resist terrorism, Fitna-tul-Hindustan, and Fitanat-ul-Khawarij.

The youth at Saidu Medical College pledged to stand as defenders of peace, unity, and Pakistan’s integrity.