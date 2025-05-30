New CEO appointed in Lipton Pakistan

Lipton Teas and Infusions appoints Mamoon Javed as its new Chief Executive Officer for Pakistan. This leadership transition marks the beginning of a new phase for the business – one defined by bold ambition, sharper execution, and deeper consumer connections. Mamoon brings 23 years of experience across Nestlé, PepsiCo, DKSH, and most recently with a private equity Flora Food Group (formerly Upfield), Additionally, he brings expertise in driving sustainable growth, building & leading high-performing teams, and expanding market share across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. “I’m excited to lead Lipton into its next era of growth, purpose, and impact – a brand that has been part of Pakistan’s ethos for almost eight decades,” said Mamoon Javed. “The opportunity ahead is immense. We will unlock new growth, deepen consumer trust, and strengthen our brands – while continuing to invest in the communities that have always been at the heart of our story and purpose.” With Mamoon at the helm, Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan enters a new era focused on purpose, performance, and long-term impact. As the world’s most consumed tea brand, Lipton continues to build on its heritage in Pakistan, proudly operating as an international company with deep local roots since 1947.