PSX stays bullish, gains 719 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 719.69 points, a positive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 119,691.09 points as compared to 118,971.41 points on the last trading day. A total of 580,318,842 shares were traded during the day as compared to 741,654,162 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.743 billion against Rs 23.911 billion on the last trading day. As many as 474 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 259 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 79,666,803 shares at Rs 1.37 per share, K-Electric Limited with 47,700,857 shares at Rs 5.32 per share and Cenrgyico PK with 35,756,575 shares at Rs 7.86 per share. PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,670.41 per share closing at Rs29,374.54 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 253.70 rise in its share price to close at Rs 2,790.71 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 147.42 per share price, closing at Rs 9,960.91, whereas the runner-up Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 61.74 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,011.89.