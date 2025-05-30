SIFC reaffirms commitment to agricultural development

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday held a meeting with Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting focused on enhancing mutual cooperation between the Ministry and SIFC to address the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and to strengthen its role in national economic development.

During the meeting, both sides held a detailed discussion on several key initiatives aimed at providing relief to farmers and improving the overall productivity of the sector. A comprehensive relief package is under consideration to support farmers suffering from rising input costs and adverse climatic conditions. It was agreed that a transparent price mechanism will be introduced to ensure fair returns to farmers and provide them with much-needed economic stability.