Baku Energy Week to host 267 companies from 39 countries including Pakistan

This year, the Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries, said Naila Aliyeva, Project Manager of Iteca Caspian company, during the press conference dedicated to the upcoming Baku Energy Week.

“Alongside Azerbaijan, participating nations include Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau, as well as Germany is participating with a national pavilion,” she added. According to her, this year, 35% of the exhibitors are new companies. “International interest in Azerbaijan’s oil, gas, and energy sectors continues to grow approximately 70% of the exhibitors are foreign companies, while 30% represent local enterprises. This once again demonstrates not only strong international cooperation, but also the active engagement of the local business community. Leading industry companies that have traditionally participated in the event occupy 40% of the exhibition space. Many of them continue to support the sector’s development by participating as sponsors, as they have done in previous years,” Aliyeva emphasized.

As part of the exhibition, stands representing renowned publishing houses, journals, newspapers, news agencies, and online media outlets specializing in the oil and gas industry will be on display. The 30th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Exhibition will feature key segments including oil and gas field development, transportation and production of oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas processing, construction and installation in the energy sector, innovative technologies, and more. The exhibition will also showcase advancements in artificial intelligence, decarbonization, drilling technologies, as well as innovations related to the production and storage of petroleum and non-petroleum products.

At the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition “Caspian Power,” international and local companies will present the latest developments and solutions in the field of energy and renewable resources. The exhibition will cover a wide range of sectors including solar, wind, and geothermal energy, thermal power, machinery and energy equipment, electric transport, energy-efficient technologies, and other related products, services, and new projects. The 30th edition of the Baku Energy Forum, to be held on June 3-4 at the Baku Convention Center, will bring together leading industry figures for strategic dialogue and exchange of ideas.