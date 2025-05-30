Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Yasir in Asian Athletics Championships javelin finals

Pakistani Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem and compatriot javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir have qualified for the finals of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

The championship, running from May 27 till May 31, is featuring over 2,000 athletes from 43 countries, who are competing across 45 track and field events at the Gumi Civic Stadium.

Nadeem advanced to the final with a powerful throw of 86.34 meters on his first and only attempt in the A qualification round, while Yasir secured his spot in the final with a 76.07-meter throw in the B qualification round.

“Alhamdulillah, qualified this morning for the final competition tomorrow afternoon at 1:10pm Pakistan time at the Asian Championships,” Nadeem said on X.

“As always I would need your support and prayers.”

Nadeem tops the 21-member field. He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage with a throw of 83.71 meters and Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama with a throw of 81.36 meters.

Yasir entered the final ranked 9th.

Nadeem made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning Pakistan’s first-ever athletics gold with a record-breaking javelin throw of 92.97 meters. His throw not only set a new Olympic and Asian record but also ended Pakistan’s 32-year Olympic medal drought. He has since become a national hero, inspiring millions with his journey from humble beginnings in smalltown Mian Channu to the top of the Olympic podium.