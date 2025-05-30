Pakistan outplay Kyrgyzstan in CAVA Nation’s League

Pakistan began its’ in the CAVA Nation’s League 2025 with a dominating performance against Kyrgyzstan, winning the match 3-0 in straight sets at Fergana, Uzbekistan. Pakistan downed Kyrgyzstan with set scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-19. The CAVA Nation’s League 2025, is being held from May 29 to June 4, said a press release. Pakistan showcased exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance in the tournament. The notable performances came from Usman Faryad Ali, Afaq Khan, Murad Khan, Kashif Naveed, Nasir Ali, Abdul Zaheer and Musawer Khan. All players displayed outstanding skills, determination, and discipline, reflecting the team’s preparedness and strong spirit. The victory adds to the momentum as Pakistan aims to defend its gold medal, which it proudly won in last year’s edition of the CAVA Nation’s League.