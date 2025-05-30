Shakira and Jason Aldean concerts canceled suddenly at Fenway Park

Boston music fans are facing an unexpected change of plans. Shakira’s concert at Fenway Park on May 29 was suddenly canceled for undisclosed reasons just hours before the singer was set to go on stage.

And the “Whenever, Wherever” singer-who was performing at the stadium as part of her The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour and as the opener for the 2025 Fenway Concert Series-wasn’t the only artist to opt out of singing live at the Boston venue. Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn’s concert scheduled for the following day was canceled as well.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” Fenway Concerts shared in a May 29 statement on Instagram. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

And considering no specific reason was given, fans shared their frustration over the sudden changes.

“Bummed!” one user writing on X May 29. “This is the 2nd time we’ve had a @shakira concert canceled. 1st was San Antonio and now Boston. Our 5 year old keeps getting her hopes up and then crushed!” Others speculated what might have happened to impact the musicians’ abilities to go through with the shows, with another user writing, “Not Shakira’s fault. Tomorrow’s Brooks & Dunn concert was also canceled. Something happened at Fenway Park but I can’t figure out what happened.”

As for Shakira, the 48-year-old has yet to address her concert’s cancellation. But she did previously share her excitement to step on stage at Fenway alongside special guests Wyclef Jean and Will.i.am. “Boston I’m coming!” she wrote on X May 28. “Will.I.am and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!! And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you!”

E! News reached out to reps for Shakira, Jason and Brooks & Dunn for comment but has not heard back.