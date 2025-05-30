Marina thinks Nabeel is misfit in ‘Sher,’ despite strong emotions

Veteran actress and director Marina Khan recently shared her thoughts on the casting of actor Nabeel in the drama Sher. Marina Khan, celebrated for her iconic roles in classic PTV dramas like Tanhaiyaan and Dhoop Kinare, expressed her reservations in a candid episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Review. Marina Khan praised the acting performances in Sher but admitted she struggled to accept Nabeel in such a serious role. She explained that, “I am enjoying the acting in Sher. However, I do not fully believe in Nabeel in this role. Even though it is fantastic that he is part of it and I know it is very brave of him to portray such a serious character, but I keep seeing Mehmood Sahab in him.”

Nabeel became a household name in the comedy sitcom Bulbulay and for Marina, his comedic persona overshadows this new serious role. She compared this to Behroz Sabzwari’s unforgettable character Qabacha, which also took him time to shed:

“Not that I’m saying he is doing a bad job – I know he’s doing excellent, but some things become pre-conceived notions. I felt that, at some point, he would say ‘Mehmood Sahab’.”

Despite her reservations, Marina acknowledged the real emotions Nabeel brought to his performance and was pleased to see him exploring a new type of role, “Obviously, it’s good to see him on screen because we need new faces. That’s how I felt, but the emotions and feelings he portrayed were real.”