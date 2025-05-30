Alhamra hosts International Jazz Festival 2025

The Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra, in collaboration with the Lahore Jazz Club, hosted the International Jazz Festival 2025, drawing a vibrant confluence of global talent to Pakistan’s cultural capital.

The festival featured electrifying performances by acclaimed artists, including Anzela Abbasi from Pakistan, Juan Ortiz from Spain, Falk Bonitz Duo from Austria, Jah Trio from Poland and Portuguese guitarist Perdo Joia.

Alhamra Hall overflowed with energy and enthusiasm as Lahoris turned out in great numbers to witness the captivating fusion of jazz from around the world. The audience responded with applause, reflecting the city’s deep appreciation for music and cultural exchange.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said, “Culture gives us the strength to move forward and walk confidently with the world. Alhamra has captured global attention, becoming a beacon for international cultural diplomacy. There is hardly a continent whose artists haven’t performed here. The success of this Jazz Festival reflects our strategy to position Pakistan prominently on the global cultural map-and we are succeeding.” Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasised the importance of vision and sincerity: “A well-intentioned plan always leads to positive outcomes. The participation of international artists at Alhamra is a major cultural achievement for Pakistan. We are proud of Alhamra’s growing international stature and I am grateful to all stakeholders who contributed to making this event a grand success.” The International Jazz Festival 2025 celebrated the universal language of music and reaffirmed Alhamra’s commitment to promoting global harmony through art. The event underscored Lahore’s reputation as a cultural heartland, where local and international artistic traditions converge with passion and purpose.