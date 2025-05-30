Christopher Nolan’s most expensive movie isn’t ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is widely celebrated for his cinematic brilliance and unique approach to storytelling.

While his latest film, Oppenheimer, has received critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers, it may surprise fans to learn that it’s not his most expensive project. Despite featuring a star-studded cast and intricate practical effects, Oppenheimer was made on a relatively modest budget of $100 million.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ — Nolan is known for his practical approach to filmmaking, often preferring traditional effects over CGI, which keeps costs in check. This budget-conscious philosophy is evident in Oppenheimer, where minimal CGI and clever production techniques delivered a visually striking film without breaking the bank. So, which of Nolan’s films took the crown for the highest production budget? That honour goes to The Dark Knight Rises. Released in 2012, the final installment of the Batman trilogy had a staggering budget of approximately $250 million, according to Collider. Its grand scale, elaborate action sequences and extensive use of IMAX technology pushed the budget sky-high. But the investment paid off, as the film grossed over $1.08 billion worldwide.

‘THE DARK KNIGHT RISES’ — following closely behind is Tenet, which had a budget of around $205 million. The film’s ambitious international production and complex set pieces contributed to its substantial cost. Other notable high-budget Nolan films include The Dark Knight at $185 million, Interstellar at $165 million and Inception at $160 million. Considering these blockbuster budgets, it’s all the more impressive that Nolan was able to craft a cinematic masterpiece like Oppenheimer on a “modest” budget of $100 million.