Gigi and Bella reveal secret half-sister Aydan

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are welcoming a new addition to their family. The supermodel sisters shared that their dad, Mohamed Hadid, fathered a daughter named Aydan Nix with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull following his divorce from Yolanda Hadid in 2000. “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, said in a statement to the Daily Mail May 29. “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.” After her devastating loss, the 23-year-old opted to “take a genetic test out of curiosity,” leading her to find “a biological connection” to the Hadid family, according to Gigi and Bella. Following the discovery, the pair made contact with their younger sister in late 2023, noting that they “embraced Aydan with open arms.” “We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” Gigi and Bella continued. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations-with Aydan included-about how to support and protect her.”