Half the world faced a month more of extreme heat due to climate change: Study

WASHINGTON – Nearly half the global population experienced at least 30 extra days of extreme heat over the past year due to human-driven climate change, according to a new study. The report, released ahead of global Heat Action Day on June 2, highlights the urgent health risks posed by rising temperatures.

Researchers from World Weather Attribution, Climate Central, and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre analysed the period between May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. They found that about four billion people—49% of the world’s population—endured significantly more extreme heat than in a world without global warming.

The study defined “extreme heat days” as those hotter than 90% of temperatures recorded between 1991 and 2020. Using climate models, researchers compared current trends to a world without manmade emissions and found clear evidence linking all 67 major heat events in the past year to climate change.

Aruba topped the list of affected regions, suffering 187 extreme heat days—45 more than expected without global warming. The findings come after 2024 was declared the hottest year on record, with temperatures even crossing the critical 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris climate agreement.

The authors stressed the need for immediate action, especially in lower-income countries where data on heat-related health impacts is limited. They called for more early warning systems, heat action plans, and public education campaigns to protect vulnerable populations.

However, they warned that adaptation alone will not be enough. The only long-term solution, they said, is to drastically reduce fossil fuel use to stop temperatures from rising further and protect future generations from worsening heat extremes.