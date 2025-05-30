India rejects Trump’s mediation role in Pakistan tensions, calls it mere ‘facilitation’

ISLAMABAD – India has firmly denied claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding his role as a mediator during recent clashes between Pakistan and India. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dismissed Trump’s assertions, saying India never agreed to third-party mediation.

Tharoor clarified in a statement that Trump’s involvement was limited to facilitating communication and did not qualify as official mediation. “It wasn’t any mediation. He only facilitated the communication,” he said, adding that India made several calls to the US, but not for negotiation through Trump.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Indian officials continue to refute any formal recognition of his role. Tharoor emphasized that Indian leadership never viewed Trump or the US as a legitimate mediator in the dispute.

Interestingly, reports suggest that India did reach out to Washington during the peak of the conflict to help secure a ceasefire. Defence analysts argue this contradicts Tharoor’s remarks, claiming India actively sought US assistance behind closed doors.

Moreover, analysts believe Tharoor’s public stance is shaped by political pressure. They allege that the Modi government is using a past legal case involving Tharoor’s late wife to control his political narrative and maintain a unified international front.

As tensions remain fragile, the credibility of both domestic and international claims is under scrutiny. The disagreement over Trump’s role highlights the complex nature of diplomacy in South Asia’s most volatile bilateral relationship.