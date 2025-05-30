COAS visits Quetta, reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve against aggression and terrorism

QUETTA, May 30, 2025 — Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Command and Staff College Quetta, where he addressed the student officers and faculty. He was warmly received by Commander Quetta Corps and the Commandant of the college. The visit reflected the military leadership’s focus on grooming future commanders and staying connected with professional military institutions.

During his address, the COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. He expressed deep solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes. He praised the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people, saying they stood like a “wall of steel” for the nation’s defense. Highlighting the victory of Ma’arka-e-Haq, he called it proof of national unity and the strength of Pakistan’s armed forces and institutions working together.

Turning to the global and regional situation, the COAS raised concerns over India’s increasing military aggression. He stated that Pakistan would not be intimidated by any threat. He emphasized that the country is fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of conflict. He also warned against India’s “hydro terrorism” and called the Kashmir dispute a key issue for lasting peace in South Asia. He firmly stated that Pakistan’s national interests will be defended at all costs.

The COAS also shed light on the nation’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations. He accused India of sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan and said these threats would be fully exposed and countered. He praised the renewed efforts under the anti-terror drive and expressed confidence in its ultimate success. He reassured the public that the fight against all forms of terrorism would be taken to its logical conclusion.

In his closing remarks, the COAS encouraged young officers to uphold their responsibilities with dedication and passion. He stressed the importance of leadership, research, and innovative thinking. He appreciated the college’s role in preparing officers for future challenges. He noted that modern warfare demands adaptability, speed, and unwavering determination. The visit underlined the army’s commitment to strong leadership and strategic readiness.