“Stop child marriage”: Saba Qamar joins UNICEF’s mission to protect girls

Famous Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has taken a strong stand against child marriages. She became the brand ambassador for UNICEF’s major campaign aimed at ending child marriage in Pakistan. Recently, she shared a powerful video on Instagram. In it, she appeared alongside several child and teenage brides to highlight the serious harm caused by this practice.

In the video, Saba lifted her veil and spoke passionately against child marriages. She called for strict action to protect children and stressed that early marriage destroys young girls’ lives and futures. “Marriage itself is not wrong, but child marriage is. It ruins lives. How can we allow this to continue?” she asked.

Saba explained that millions of girls in Pakistan lose their freedom, education, and health due to child marriage. She emphasized that every girl deserves the chance to learn, grow, dream, and decide her own future. She urged people to raise their voices and start talking openly about the issue to bring change.

The campaign by UNICEF and Saba Qamar aims to create awareness across the country. They want communities, families, and policymakers to join hands and protect children from early marriage. Sadly, Pakistan is currently ranked the sixth highest country globally for child marriages, making this campaign urgent and important.

By spreading this message, UNICEF and Saba hope to break the silence around child marriage and give millions of girls the opportunity for a better, brighter future.