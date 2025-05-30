Rising heat Is harming mental health, study warns

A new study has revealed that the rising intensity of global heat, driven by climate change, is affecting not just physical health but mental well-being as well. Researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health found that most countries are failing to address this growing concern in their heat action plans.

The study examined 83 Heat Health Action Plans (HHAPs) from 24 countries. It discovered that while 75% of these plans mention mental health in general, only 31% specifically address mental issues linked to heatwaves—such as increased suicide risk or psychological emergencies. Most plans also lacked concrete steps or protective strategies to manage such impacts.

Experts involved in the study said extreme heat can worsen mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and social isolation. Economic stress and the risk of homelessness due to high temperatures also add to the psychological burden, particularly in low-income and heat-prone countries.

Although mental health is recognized as a concern, the researchers stressed that existing policies still fall short in providing clear, actionable, and inclusive solutions. There is an urgent need to integrate mental health safeguards into national climate and health frameworks, especially in countries like Pakistan, where heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense.

Moreover, the study urged governments to involve mental health professionals in designing heat response plans. Public awareness campaigns should also be launched to help individuals protect their mental well-being during extreme weather events.

In conclusion, the research highlights that ignoring the mental health effects of climate change is a critical oversight. Policymakers must act now to ensure that future heat action plans prioritize both physical and mental health to effectively tackle the growing challenges of global warming.