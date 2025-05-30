Rafale jets failed us: BJP leader admits Pakistan downed 5 Indian aircraft

In a rare admission, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy confirmed that Pakistan shot down five Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets, during the recent conflict in early May. His remarks come at a time when the Indian government has largely avoided commenting on the scale of its losses, making this one of the most direct acknowledgments from a top political figure.

According to reports, on May 7, the Pakistan Air Force responded to an Indian airstrike by downing six Indian jets, three of which were French-made Rafales. These aircraft are considered among the most modern in India’s fleet. The incident drew attention from global defense analysts, with several media outlets calling it a major setback for the Indian military and an “embarrassing loss” for a country that had heavily invested in the Rafale deal.

While Indian Air Marshal A.K. Bharti briefly addressed the issue in a press conference on May 9, he avoided giving specifics. He said, “Losses are a part of battle,” and declined to provide further information, suggesting that sharing too much could benefit the “enemy.” This left many questions unanswered regarding the performance of India’s air force and the Rafale jets in particular.

However, in a televised interview this week, Subramanian Swamy broke that silence. “Pakistan downed five of our planes. The aircraft were Chinese-made, but Pakistan handled them very well,” he said. “The Rafales didn’t perform as expected. The jets we bought from France didn’t turn out to be so good.” He also pointed toward issues in the procurement process, saying that investigating the deal under Prime Minister Modi’s government was not possible due to political interference.

Swamy’s statement adds pressure on India’s defense leadership and raises fresh questions about the effectiveness of the Rafale deal, which has long been a topic of controversy in Indian politics. It also supports Pakistan’s claim of a tactical success in the air during the recent skirmishes. The Indian government has yet to officially respond to Swamy’s remarks, but the debate is expected to intensify in the coming days.