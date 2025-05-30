Karachi robbery: criminals flee with sacrificial animals and rickshaw near Ayesha Manzil

KARACHI – In a shocking daylight robbery, unidentified armed men snatched a rickshaw and three sacrificial animals from a citizen near Ayesha Manzil on Wednesday, leaving the victim in tears. According to police, the incident occurred when the victim, Rashid, was transporting his sacrificial animals—three goats—back to his home in the FC Area. As he reached Ayesha Manzil, four armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted him.

The robbers held Rashid at gunpoint and forced him out of his rickshaw. They then fled the scene with the rickshaw and all three animals, leaving the victim devastated on the roadside.

Following the incident, Rashid registered a case at the Azizabad police station. The FIR details how the assailants executed the robbery and fled before help could arrive.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the suspects. No arrests have been made so far.

This incident has raised concerns over rising street crimes in the city, especially ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, when citizens are commonly seen transporting sacrificial animals. Authorities have been urged to increase patrols and ensure public safety.