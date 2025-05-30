SBP injects Rs1.14 trillion to ease banking liquidity

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1.14 trillion into the banking system on Thursday to address short-term liquidity shortages and maintain financial stability. This liquidity boost came through a mix of conventional and Islamic Open Market Operations (OMOs).

According to the SBP, Rs970 billion were provided through conventional reverse repo OMOs, while Rs178 billion were injected via Shariah-compliant, Modarabah-based OMOs. These measures are aimed at easing liquidity constraints in the interbank market and supporting monetary policy transmission.

In the conventional OMO, the central bank accepted Rs250 billion at an 11.10% rate for a 7-day period, and Rs720 billion at 11.08% for a 14-day period. Meanwhile, in the Islamic segment, Rs90 billion were accepted at 11.10% for 6 days and Rs88 billion at the same rate for 14 days.

Open Market Operations are a key tool used by SBP to regulate liquidity in the financial system. For conventional banks, these injections are backed by government securities like Treasury Bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds. Islamic banks receive funds against GOP Ijara Sukuk under Modarabah and Bai-Muajjal structures.

These steps highlight SBP’s active approach in managing liquidity pressures, especially amid ongoing economic reforms and external challenges. The move also reflects the central bank’s commitment to ensuring stability in money markets.

Going forward, SBP is likely to continue using OMOs strategically to support the banking sector while balancing inflation control and credit availability in the broader economy.