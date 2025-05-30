First trade train from France reaches Afghanistan via Iran, Taliban hail it as milestone

KABUL – A freight train carrying goods from France has arrived in Afghanistan, in what the Taliban government described as a significant step toward strengthening trade links with Europe. According to Afghan news outlet Amu, the shipment entered western Afghanistan’s Herat province through the Khaf-Herat railway line. The line connects western Afghanistan with northeastern Iran and serves as a growing trade corridor.

In a statement from the Taliban governor’s media office in Herat, officials said the cargo consisted of powdered milk. They called the arrival a “logistical milestone” and an important development in connecting Afghanistan with European markets.

Furthermore, Taliban authorities emphasized that increased use of the Khaf-Herat rail corridor could boost regional trade. It would also simplify the movement of goods between Afghanistan, its neighbors, and wider international markets.

They also claimed that the railway strengthens Afghanistan’s role as a vital land bridge between Asia and Europe, offering a new trade route with long-term strategic value.

However, despite the milestone, Afghan traders continue to raise concerns about challenges in the country’s trade infrastructure. These include a lack of refrigerated transport, high taxes, and steep customs tariffs, which pose major hurdles for exporters.