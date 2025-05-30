“Even after marriage, faced casting couch”: Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla exposes industry harassment

MUMBAI – Popular Indian actress Surveen Chawla has once again exposed the dark side of the Bollywood film industry, revealing that she faced casting couch incidents even after her marriage.

In a recent interview with India Today, Surveen Chawla described the Bollywood industry as “dirty” and said that casting couch culture continues to exist regardless of a woman’s marital status. She shared that she was targeted both before and after her marriage.

The actress recalled several disturbing encounters where directors and producers made inappropriate advances. In one shocking incident, a director called her to his office under the pretense of an interview and then tried to forcibly kiss her.

Surveen further revealed that the same director asked deeply personal and inappropriate questions about her relationship with her husband, including intrusive queries about their intimacy. She walked out of the meeting angrily, only to be followed by the director, who again attempted to kiss her at the door.

The actress also spoke about an incident in the Tamil film industry, where a filmmaker, unable to communicate directly due to language barriers, used a translator to convey his demand for sexual favors in exchange for a film role. Outraged, she immediately left the office.

Surveen Chawla has previously spoken out about the toxic culture in the Indian film industry. She had earlier revealed that some filmmakers had made inappropriate demands, including asking to see her undergarments or making comments about her body. Her brave revelations have sparked renewed conversations around the long-standing issue of harassment in Indian cinema.