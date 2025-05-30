Pakistan upgrades Kabul embassy to deepen regional cooperation

Pakistan has officially upgraded its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The chargé d’affaires in Kabul will now be replaced by a full ambassador. This move comes after months of efforts to improve ties with Afghanistan amid ongoing regional challenges and border concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the decision on social media. He said the upgrade follows his productive visit to Kabul on April 19, 2025, where key issues were discussed. These included trade, security, counterterrorism, and economic partnership. The visit aimed to rebuild trust and find common ground.

Under global law, a chargé d’affaires has certain diplomatic rights. But they rank lower than an ambassador at official events. By appointing a full ambassador, Pakistan is showing that it values stronger engagement with Afghanistan. It also helps in quicker communication and better representation of Pakistan’s views.

Ishaq Dar said the move will help deepen cooperation in critical areas like cross-border trade and anti-terror efforts. He added that this change will also increase people-to-people contact and encourage mutual respect. He called it a step forward for “two fraternal countries.”

Experts say this decision reflects a shift toward long-term stability in relations. With tensions in the region and past misunderstandings, having an ambassador in Kabul could help prevent future conflicts. It may also open the door for new trade and development opportunities between the two nations.