BJP leader Swamy admits Pakistan downed five Indian jets in recent conflict

In a surprising revelation, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy admitted that Pakistan shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets during the recent military conflict between the two nations. He made the statement during a televised interview, calling the event a significant failure for India’s air strategy.

Swamy highlighted that Pakistan used Chinese-made fighter jets in the dogfights, which he claimed outperformed India’s French-made Rafale aircraft. “Pakistan downed five of our planes. They used Chinese planes which were effective in combat, unlike our Rafales,” he stated, openly questioning the performance of India’s much-publicized jets.

Moreover, Swamy criticized the Rafale deal itself, calling the aircraft “not up to the mark” and unsuitable for India’s defense needs. He alleged that corruption played a major role in the procurement of Rafale jets, saying, “Corruption happened in Rafale which won’t be investigated till Modi is the PM.”

He further pointed out the lack of transparency and accountability in the government’s handling of the conflict. Swamy said there is little hope for an official investigation into the downing of the jets while the current leadership remains in power.

These remarks are likely to stir political and military circles in India, especially as they challenge the ruling party’s defense narrative. Critics may use Swamy’s claims to press for more scrutiny into India’s defense spending and aerial capabilities.

Swamy’s candid comments come at a time of heightened military tension in the region, and his acknowledgment adds weight to ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of India’s air force strategies and procurement decisions.