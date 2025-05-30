Speeding tanker hits motorcycle in Kasur, leaves two dead

KASUR – A tragic road accident took place near Changa Manga on Thursday night, where a speeding tanker collided with a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot. According to initial reports, the tanker was moving at high speed when it lost control and ran over a motorcycle traveling in the same direction. The impact was so severe that both motorcyclists died instantly.

Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. They moved the bodies to a nearby hospital for further legal procedures.

However, authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the deceased. Police officials stated that efforts are underway to contact the victims’ families and investigate the cause of the accident.

Road accidents caused by reckless driving and over-speeding remain a major concern in the region. Residents have repeatedly called for stricter traffic enforcement and better road safety measures.

This latest incident highlights the urgent need for responsible driving and proper vehicle regulation to prevent further loss of life on Pakistan’s roads.