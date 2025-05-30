Indian rupee set to open higher as dollar rally loses momentum

MUMBAI — The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly stronger on Friday after the U.S. dollar’s rally, triggered by a court ruling on tariff policy, faded quickly. Market analysts expect the rupee to open in the range of 85.36 to 85.40, compared to Thursday’s close of 85.5075.

So far this week, the rupee has traded between 84.78 and 85.70, showing little overall movement. Traders suggest the currency is likely to remain range-bound, with key support near 85.00 and resistance around 85.80. “Any move beyond 86 or below 85 in the near term is hard to imagine,” a Mumbai-based currency trader said.

The U.S. dollar index dropped to 99.30 after briefly hitting 100.48, which helped Asian currencies, including the rupee, recover some ground. The dollar had initially surged following a court ruling that blocked most of former President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

However, the rally cooled after a federal appeals court temporarily paused that decision, keeping the tariffs in place for now. Former Trump administration officials also downplayed the ruling, expressing confidence in its reversal and noting other legal paths to impose tariffs remain available.

Adding pressure to the dollar, U.S. data showed jobless claims rose more than expected last week, signaling potential weakness in the labor market. According to ANZ Bank, while the initial court ruling brought short-lived optimism, the prolonged appeal process will only add to existing trade policy uncertainty.

Overall, the rupee is expected to benefit from the dollar’s volatility in the short term. But ongoing global developments, especially around U.S. trade policy and economic indicators, will continue to influence currency movements in the coming weeks.