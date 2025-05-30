Pakistan’s javelin stars Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Yasir shine at asian championships

Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Yasir have successfully qualified for the javelin final at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships being held in South Korea. Arshad threw an impressive 86.34 meters on his very first attempt in the A Qualification round, securing his place confidently. Yasir also made it to the final after throwing 76.07 meters in the B Qualification round, showing strong performance.

The championships feature more than 2,000 athletes from 43 countries competing across various track and field events. Arshad currently leads the 21-member javelin field, followed by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage with 83.71 melateters, and Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama with 81.36 meters. Yasir is placed ninth as the final approaches, promising an exciting competition.

Arshad, who made history by winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record throw of 92.97 meters, shared his excitement on Instagram. He thanked his supporters and requested their continued prayers and encouragement ahead of the final, scheduled for May 31 at 1:10 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Other Pakistani athletes are also participating in the championships. Female sprinter Tameem Khan finished 17th in the women’s 100m heats, while sprinters Shajar Abbas and Abdul Mueed competed in the men’s 400m heats but did not move forward to the next rounds.

Looking ahead, Arshad plans to travel to England to prepare for the World Athletics Championships set for September. Fans are hopeful that he will maintain his excellent form and bring more honor to Pakistan on the international athletics stage.