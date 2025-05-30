Sonia Hussain shares spooky experiences on set of horror film ‘Deemak’

Pakistani actress Sonia Hussain recently revealed some spine-chilling incidents from the set of her upcoming horror film Deemak, claiming that strange sounds and sudden power failures occurred during filming. Speaking during a promotional interview, she said that horror and fear are emotions deeply rooted in our perceptions and beliefs.

Sonia, who is currently busy promoting Deemak, told All Pakistani Drama Page in a recent interview that the film is based on real-life events. She explained that while no major supernatural incidents took place during the shoot, odd occurrences such as sudden generator shutdowns and flickering lights added a mysterious feel to the production.

The actress expressed her firm belief in the existence of jinns, stating that since they are mentioned in the Holy Quran, their presence cannot be denied. She added that simply talking about jinns can sometimes invite their presence, something she and her team felt during filming.

Sonia shared that the crew would sometimes hear strange noises, like objects being dragged, even though no one was around. These unexplained sounds made the atmosphere on set quite eerie, forcing them to reshoot scenes due to sudden technical glitches that didn’t happen on other sets.

The film Deemak is set for release on Eid ul Azha and features a strong cast, including Faisal Quraishi and Samina Peerzada in key roles. Sonia is not only starring in the film but also making her debut as a producer, showcasing her talent behind the camera.

The trailer of Deemak teases a dark and suspenseful storyline centered around Faisal Quraishi, his on-screen wife Sonia Hussain, and his mother, played by Samina Peerzada. Glimpses of other seasoned actors like Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh also suggest a powerful ensemble performance.