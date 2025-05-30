PAJCCI urges FBR to decentralize customs to speed up trade at dry ports

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to decentralize customs assessment operations, highlighting delays caused by the current centralised system in Karachi.

PAJCCI Senior Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi explained that routing all Goods Declarations (GDs) through Karachi has disrupted clearance at upcountry dry ports like Peshawar. He said that poor communication with distant assessing officers often slows the process when objections arise.

These delays have led to rising costs for traders, including demurrage, storage, and detention charges. A customs report showed that processing times for non-physically examined goods jumped from 25 hours in July 2024 to 46 hours by April 2025 — a 57% increase.

To resolve this, the chamber proposed setting up regional customs assessment units at key dry ports such as Quetta, Multan, and Peshawar. These offices would function under the same digital framework and rules as the central unit, improving efficiency and response time.

PAJCCI also recommended upgrading the WeBOC system to let clearing agents reply to queries, upload documents, and receive timely responses from customs officials. This would ensure faster and more transparent communication during the clearance process.

The chamber stressed that decentralizing assessments would reduce trade bottlenecks and support the government’s goal of boosting business across all provinces, especially in remote and border regions.