CM Maryam announces medical college in Layyah, boosts student support programs

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the construction of a new medical college in Layyah, promising immediate work on the project to uplift healthcare and education in the region. Speaking at a ceremony for scholarship and laptop distribution, CM Maryam stressed her commitment to ensuring that no student is left behind due to a lack of resources. She said the college’s construction will begin without delay, reflecting the government’s focus on timely development.

Highlighting student welfare, the chief minister revealed an increase in scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000 and a rise in annual laptop distribution from 30,000 to 100,000 units. She emphasized that education is a right, not a favor, and the government must act as a responsible guardian.

“I am answerable to you, the youth of Punjab,” she said passionately, urging students to use these opportunities to become self-reliant and ambitious contributors to the nation’s future.

Moreover, CM Maryam expressed deep affection for Layyah, saying, “It may be a small city, but it holds a big place in my heart—just like Dera Ghazi Khan.” She also assured that more development projects are on the way for Punjab’s people.

The announcement has sparked optimism across Layyah, where the long-awaited medical college is expected to create educational and employment opportunities and improve regional healthcare access.