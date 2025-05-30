Hamas to reject proposed US Gaza ceasefire plan, says senior official

A senior Hamas official has said the group will reject a proposed US plan for a ceasefire and hostage exchange in Gaza. He stated the plan does not meet key Palestinian demands, especially the complete end of Israel’s military operations in the region. The official made these remarks during an interview with a British news outlet.

According to the report, the US proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire. During the first week, Hamas would release 10 Israeli hostages and return 18 bodies. In return, Israel would free 125 Palestinians serving life sentences and over 1,100 others arrested after the October 7 attacks. The release of the remaining hostages would happen after a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon.

However, Hamas says this deal is not acceptable. They argue it lacks strong guarantees of a complete end to the war. The group is also concerned that the proposal does not include firm commitments on lifting the blockade and starting reconstruction in Gaza. A formal response from Hamas is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the White House claims that Israel has already accepted the proposed plan. But Hamas believes Israel’s approval does not make the plan fair or final. The group insists that any true agreement must ensure long-term peace and address the root causes of the conflict.

Hamas has warned that temporary pauses in fighting are not enough. They demand a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, full humanitarian access, and an international guarantee to protect Palestinians. Without these conditions, the group says, peace will remain out of reach.