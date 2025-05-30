Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens ahead of US inflation report

Gold prices fell on Friday as the US dollar strengthened, with investors cautious ahead of important US inflation data due later in the day. This report will help indicate the Federal Reserve’s next steps in monetary policy.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $3,295.99 an ounce, marking a 1.8% decline for the week so far. Meanwhile, US gold futures also slipped by 0.6%, trading at $3,294.20. The rising dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Analysts say the slight rise in the dollar is putting pressure on gold. Carsten Menke from Julius Baer noted that unless the inflation data surprises significantly, gold prices might not move much. However, he added that market nervousness is keeping volatility high in the short term.

The focus is on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, expected to show a 2.2% rise in April. This is slightly lower than March’s 2.3% increase, and investors are hesitant to open new gold positions before the data.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates by 50 basis points before the end of the year, possibly starting in October. Since gold offers no interest, it tends to perform better when interest rates are low.

Other precious metals also saw declines, with silver down 0.6% to $33.16 an ounce, platinum easing 0.8% to $1,073.80, and palladium dropping 0.4% to $969.79. Meanwhile, a federal court temporarily reinstated some of former President Trump’s tariffs, adding another layer of uncertainty to the markets.