Saudi arabia boosts safety measures for hajj pilgrims amid extreme heat

As the Hajj season for 2025 begins, Saudi Arabia has taken extra steps to protect pilgrims from extreme heat. The Saudi Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said rising temperatures are a serious concern. Last year, temperatures reached 51.8°C, causing the deaths of over 1,300 pilgrims. Most of them had no official Hajj permit and lacked access to air-conditioned tents and services.

To prevent such tragedies, Saudi authorities have doubled their efforts this year. More than 40 government agencies and 250,000 personnel have been mobilized. They aim to reduce heat-related risks and keep pilgrims safe throughout the sacred journey.

Several new facilities have been introduced. Shaded areas now cover 50,000 square meters. Over 400 cooling units will be in place. In addition, the number of medical teams has been increased to offer faster aid.

Saudi Arabia also plans to monitor Makkah using drones and advanced AI technology. This will help provide real-time feedback and ensure a swift response to emergencies. A crackdown has also begun to stop unauthorized pilgrims from entering Makkah. Officials stress that having a valid Hajj permit is not only mandatory—it is critical for safety.

Dr. Al-Rabiah added, “We trust all Muslims and nations to support us in this. Hajj is a sacred duty. We work hard to ensure every pilgrim completes it safely and spiritually fulfilled.”