Govt to file review petition with NEPRA to reassess K-electric tariff: power minister

Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari announced that the government will file a review petition with NEPRA to reassess K-Electric’s tariff structure. The aim is to ensure fair electricity pricing and reduce the financial burden on consumers. He made these remarks during a workshop focused on power sector reforms.

Leghari stressed that power companies must earn profits through improved performance, not subsidies or support. He warned that inefficiency in companies like K-Electric shifts the burden onto consumers of other distribution companies (DISCOs) through indirect taxes. Therefore, he called for stricter regulatory oversight to protect consumer interests.

Moreover, the minister said the government remains committed to privatisation, where companies must deliver efficiency to stay profitable. He expressed confidence that regulatory decisions from NEPRA would strike a balance between public interest and business needs. He also promised that electricity pricing would stay within reasonable limits.

Addressing the issue of net metering, Leghari shared that consultations with stakeholders have been completed and a new policy is ready. He assured that once final approval is granted, the revised policy will be implemented within a month. The goal is to promote renewable energy while maintaining fairness in the power system.

In response to climate-related challenges, he said that reduced hydropower generation has increased reliance on costly electricity sources. This shift has led to monthly changes in fuel cost adjustments. However, he highlighted recent relief, including a 31% drop in industrial rates and a 50% decrease in bills for 18 million households.

Finally, Leghari outlined ongoing reforms to lower circular debt, including plans to borrow from banks. He highlighted progress in the solar energy sector, upgrades in transmission systems, and upcoming integration of the Bhasha Dam. The minister reaffirmed that no new tariff hikes have occurred and that sustainable electricity pricing remains a top government priority.