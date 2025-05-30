Govt to block SIMs linked to expired or fake CNICs in major cleanup drive

In a major move to enhance security and prevent misuse, the government has decided to immediately block all SIM cards registered against expired or invalid CNICs. In the first phase, connections linked to identity cards issued in 2017 or earlier will be deactivated. The policy will later include CNICs cancelled after 2017.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at NADRA headquarters in Islamabad. The meeting included Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and senior NADRA officials. It was confirmed that only SIMs connected to active CNICs will remain valid going forward.

Additionally, SIM cards registered under the names of deceased individuals will be blocked without delay. NADRA Chairman shared that this step is essential to prevent identity theft and the misuse of personal data. He emphasized that the use of verified biometric and facial recognition technology is crucial for public safety.

The NADRA chief also highlighted significant progress in expanding services, including 87 new registration centres and 417 additional counters nationwide. He mentioned that biometric data is now stored securely in local databases, and the facial recognition system will assist those struggling with fingerprint identification.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Naqvi announced the expansion of NADRA services to 44 underserved tehsils and all 31 union councils in Islamabad by June 30. He also approved the opening of new NADRA offices in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar, and ordered a review to identify more locations where NADRA services are urgently needed.

Furthermore, Naqvi directed the complete implementation of facial recognition technology nationwide by December 31, 2025. He laid the foundation stone for a 10-storey NADRA Mega Centre in Islamabad’s Sector I-8, which is expected to be completed by June 2026.