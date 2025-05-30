Dar represents Pakistan as co-signatory in China’s global mediation effort

Pakistan has officially joined China’s new international body for dispute resolution. The body, called the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed), will be based in Hong Kong. China hopes this group will help solve global conflicts and match the influence of the International Court of Justice. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, signed the convention on behalf of the country.

Countries like Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, and Serbia also joined the ceremony. The event took place in Hong Kong on Friday. Representatives from 20 global organisations, including the United Nations, were expected to attend. The IOMed is one of the outcomes of China’s Belt and Road Forum. Discussions for it began in 2021, and Pakistan was among the first countries invited to join.

While speaking at the ceremony, Senator Dar praised China’s leadership and vision. He said the creation of IOMed shows how important global cooperation is. He added that it brings hope for a fairer and more peaceful world. Pakistan, as a founding member, will play an active role in this effort. He stressed that multilateralism is key to peace and stability.

Dar also spoke about Pakistan’s commitment to peace and law. He called for full respect for the UN Charter and international law. He criticized India for violating international rules and mentioned its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He also highlighted the need for justice in Kashmir and Palestine, saying these issues are major threats to regional peace.

Finally, the Foreign Office said IOMed is open to all nations. It respects each country’s laws and values. It aims to build trust and promote dialogue fairly. The organisation will include mediators from different legal systems. Pakistan’s inclusion reflects its desire to support peaceful solutions and a fair global order.