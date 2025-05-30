Egypt’s Al Ahly earn record-extending 45th league title

Al Ahly clinched a record-extending 45th Egyptian Premier League title with a 6-0 rout of Pharco after Wesam Abou Ali scored four goals in their final game on Wednesday.

Abou Ali also provided the assist for the fifth goal, scored by Hussein Elshahat, with Imam Ashour wrapping up the win in added time as Al Ahly earned a third consecutive league crown.

The win brings Al Ahly’s tally to 58 points, two ahead of their closest rivals Pyramids.

Local media reported that Pyramids have gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport demanding three points to be deducted from the champions for failing to show up for a match against arch-rivals Zamalek.

The Egyptian Professional Football Club Association had punished Al Ahly with a three-point deduction for not playing the match in March – after the club’s request for foreign officials was turned down – but backed down after the Cairo-based club complained to the local Olympic Committee.