Pakistan to face Iraq, Cambodia, Oman in AFC U23 qualifiers

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers are set to commence from September with Pakistan placed in Group G alongside Iraq, Cambodia, and Oman.

Hosted in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the group-stage fixtures will unfold between September 3 and 9, said a press release.

Pakistan’s campaign begins on September 3 against Iraqi side, followed by a second group match against hosts Cambodia on September 6.

The team will wrap up its group fixtures against Oman on September 9. All matches will be played at a central venue in Phnom Penh, with kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

As per the tournament structure, each team in Group G will play three matches in a single round-robin format. The top team from each group, along with the best second-placed sides across all groups, will advance to the final round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup – a gateway to the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.