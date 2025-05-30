Cybersecurity Catastrophe

By the time the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency acknowledged that over 180 million login credentials had been compromised in one of the largest data breaches in Pakistan’s history, the digital bloodbath had already spilt across the dark web. However, the state’s response to a systemic collapse–a calamity years, even decades, in the making–has been a deafening silence laced with shrugs.

The numbers alone are staggering. Official statements confirm the breach includes passwords and login credentials for platforms such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, with Pakistani users as primary targets. But this is merely the tip of a colossal iceberg. If 180 million credentials were exposed, even factoring in duplicates and dormant accounts, it suggests that a colossal portion of Pakistan’s digitally active population now stands dangerously vulnerable. The grand “Digital Pakistan Vision,” so loudly announced with Twitter hashtags and PowerPoint decks, is crumbling under the unforgiving weight of its negligence.

Where is Pakistan’s functional National CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) other than its political grandstanding? Where is the proactive threat intelligence that should anticipate and neutralize threats before they metastasize? The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing is reportedly underfunded, undertrained, and dangerously overburdened. An entire nation’s digital identity is being weaponised, and the very institutions tasked with its protection appear to be analogue relics attempting to fight a digital war.

Can we be naive enough to call it an isolated episode. Pakistan ranks a dismal 79th out of 182 countries in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index (2020), languishing far below regional peers like India and Bangladesh. While India aggressively invests in AI-powered cyber defence infrastructure, Pakistan remains stubbornly devoid of a single national framework that governs how state institutions, private companies, and ISPs should protect or share sensitive data. It’s a policy void that breeds chaos.

Worse still, the concept of data sovereignty remains a cruel joke. From the infamous NADRA leaks to the recurring failures of Safe City projects in Islamabad and Lahore (where CCTV feeds were reportedly left unencrypted and vulnerable), a dangerous pattern has emerged. We outsource critical surveillance infrastructure without establishing binding data protocols. We centralise sensitive biometric data in outdated servers with little to no penetration testing. We launch ambitious e-governance tools without fundamental end-to-end encryption. All in all, nothing more than a façade of digital theatre created for optics and some more optics. Such breaches were inevitable not because hackers are unusually sophisticated but because Pakistan’s digital architecture is not a wall. At present, it’s a wet cardboard cutout. *