A New Damascus

The American flag once again flies over Damascus; fluttering not just in the wind, but in the face of history. With that simple act, US Envoy Thomas Barrack reopened the American residence in Syria’s capital, effectively ending a 13-year diplomatic exile. But beyond the ceremonial handshake and the $7 billion energy infrastructure deal, the deeper message is unmistakable: the West is ready to do business with Syria (with or without justice).

However, we cannot mistake the ongoing diplomacy as one for redemption. To call it correctly, it would be the mesmerising dance of diplomacy as realism–the kind of realism that finds comfort in rebuilding walls before rebuilding accountability. Washington, for instance, has yet to declare full normalisation, offering no roadmap for post-conflict transitional justice. Instead, it signals a readiness to move beyond past bounties and engage the new government.

The pivot to Damascus is not sudden. Arab states, including Jordan, the UAE, and most recently Saudi Arabia, have already led the charge to reintegrate Syria into the regional fold. But these about-turns, particularly from former staunch opponents, raise more profound questions than diplomatic communiqués wish to answer.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa now presides over a Syria no longer defined by outright war, but not yet dignified by reconciliation. Al-Sharaa is neither Assad’s puppet nor a democratic saviour. His government, backed quietly by Gulf funding and reluctantly by Washington, is an attempt at a technocratic middle ground. The risk, however, is that such middle grounds often become graveyards for truth.

Because nowhere in this unfolding normalisation is there any sign of a reckoning for the hundreds of thousands who died, for the chemical weapons that silenced cities, or for the millions displaced internally and across borders. Accountability remains conspicuously absent from every communiqué and press release. And therein lies the problem. The reconstruction of Syria is no longer a contest between competing ideologies. It is now a race to fill a power vacuum with contracts, deals, and diplomatic fanfare.

One could argue, and many in Washington are, that normalisation is the first step to political reform. That economic rehabilitation and regional reintegration might, eventually, create the space for human rights to re-emerge. That diplomacy, even with bloodied hands, is better than isolation.

This is the fragile, unsettling reality of the ‘new’ Damascus. It is a testament to the enduring power of geopolitical self-interest, but also a stark reminder that peace without justice is merely the continuation of war by other means. For the Syrian people, whose voices remain muffled, the struggle for a truly dignified future has only just begun. The world may be ready to turn the page, but Syria’s unwritten chapters of accountability, healing, and true self-determination still hang heavy in the air, awaiting a pen guided by conscience, not just convenience. *