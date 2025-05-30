Ajoka Theatre steals the spotlight on opening day of Asia Festival in Kunming, China

The 2nd South and Southeast Asia Theatre Festival opened with an engaging and well-received workshop conducted by Ajoka Theatre. Ajoka offering included a documentary on four decades of the group’s work, followed by a talk by Ajoka head and eminent playwright Shahid Nadeem. He spoke about the influence of oriental theatre on Pakistani theatre and Ajoka’s commitment to promoting peace and enlightenment through the arts. Ajoka’s talented actress Erum Nawaee shared her experience as a female performing artist in Pakistan, supported by video extracts from her plays including Dara, Saira aur Maira and Lawrence in Lahore. The programme concluded with an interactive theatre workshop led by Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem, featuring theatre games and exercises. He emphasized that theatre training not only hones acting skills but also strengthens self-confidence and communication abilities among participants. A large number of students participated in the workshop with great energy and enthusiasm. The festival is being organised by Yunnan Arts University in Kunming and will conclude on 31 May. Ajoka team will present extracts from its play “Jhalli” on the closing day.