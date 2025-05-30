Govt trashes rumours about budget date extension

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Thursday said that no decision has been made to postpone the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, clarifying that the previously announced date of June 10 remains unchanged. Amid media reports claiming that the budget had once again been rescheduled due to the Eidul Azha holidays, Schehzad wrote on X today that no decision has been made to postpone or reschedule the budget. “As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025,” he wrote. “Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025.” Additionally, Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal told reporters that there was no change in the budget date. “The federal budget will be presented on June 10,” he told the media after exiting a committee meeting at the National Assembly. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eidul Azha is expected to fall on June 7, which means the third day of Eid will likely fall on June 9 – the same day the Economic Survey is due to be released.