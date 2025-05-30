PSX stays bullish, gains 638 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 638.50 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 118,971.41 points as compared to 118,332.91 points on the last trading day.

A total of 741,654,162 shares were traded during the day as compared to 690,389,276 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.911 billion against Rs 23.828 billion on the last trading day. As many as 466 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 268 of them recorded gains and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 137,517,831 shares at Rs 1.43 per share, K-Electric Limited with 119,635,956 shares at Rs 5.52 per share and PTCL with 65,676,043 shares at Rs 26.23 per share. PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,427.65 per share closing at Rs26,704.13 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 230.64 rise in its share price to close at Rs 2,537.01 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 175.71 per share price, closing at Rs 10,108.33, whereas the runner-up Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 66.88 decline in its per share price to Rs 818.69.