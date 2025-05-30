Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs349,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.349,300 on Thursday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 299,468 and Rs.274,522, respectively. Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at existing rates of Rs. 3,380 and Rs.2,983 respectively. The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,309 whereas that of silver also remained constant at $33.22, the Association reported.