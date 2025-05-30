Water is ‘red line’; no deal on Kashmir, Field Marshal tells India

Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on regional sovereignty, saying that Pakistan will never accept India’s hegemony.

Talking to the vice chancellors and senior teachers of various universities in Rawalpindi said, “No deal on Kashmir is possible, we can never forget Kashmir water is Pakistan’s red line, we will not allow this fundamental right of 240 million Pakistanis to be violated,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He said Pakistan will never accept India’s monopoly, adding India has tried to suppress the Kashmir dispute for decades but failed in its nefarious designs.

He said now it is not possible to suppress the Kashmir dispute. He said terrorism is India’s internal problem, the main reason for which is the increasing Indian oppression and discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims.

This reiteration of resolve came days after Pakistan inflicted a drubbing on India in a military confrontation between the two countries which was triggered by New Delhi’s reckless and provocative missile strikes on civilian infrastructures inside Pakistan.

India has announced “holding in abeyance” the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), an agreement brokered by the World Bank between Islamabad and New Delhi in 1960 to share the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries.

Under the deal, Pakistan was given the right on three rivers, namely Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, while India was granted the right on the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers.

Pakistan, which is heavily dependent on waters from three rivers allotted to it under IWT, has declared that any move to stop or divert its share of water will be considered “an act of war” and that it will use the full spectrum of national power to protect its water share.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said, “Teachers are the biggest asset of Pakistan, whatever I am today, I am because of my parents and teachers, the character building of the next generations of Pakistan is the responsibility of teachers, teachers have to tell the story of Pakistan to the next generations.”

The Chief of the Pakistan Army said that Allah Almighty helped Pakistan in every way in the war of truth. The war of truth is proof that when a nation becomes an iron wall, no force can bring it down, he maintained.

He said Pakistan has to be made such a strong state in which all institutions work according to the constitution and law, a state where all institutions work for the welfare of the people without any political pressure, financial or personal gain, whoever tries to create a narrative to weaken the state should be negated.

On this occasion, the participants raised slogans, ‘This is a safe land, behind it is a uniform’.

The participants said, “We are proud of Pakistan and our armed forces and we will continue to stand by them.”